Bank Hapoalim BM Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Bank Hapoalim BM lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 311.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 164.6% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the third quarter worth $117,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the second quarter worth $173,000.

NYSEARCA KBE opened at $46.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.06. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.92 and a fifty-two week high of $46.54.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

