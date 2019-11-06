Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Shares Gap Down to $8.80

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.98, but opened at $8.80. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $8.61, with a volume of 10,921,388 shares traded.

BBD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $69.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0046 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBD. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 50.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 28.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 20.0% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

