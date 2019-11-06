Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $66.20 Million

Analysts forecast that Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) will report $66.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.71 million to $69.00 million. Banc of California reported sales of $73.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year sales of $274.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $261.40 million to $282.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $272.16 million, with estimates ranging from $253.65 million to $290.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Banc of California.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.70 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BANC. Raymond James downgraded shares of Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Shares of Banc of California stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,039. The firm has a market cap of $712.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33. Banc of California has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day moving average is $14.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 485.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Banc of California by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Banc of California by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Banc of California in the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Banc of California by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banc of California (BANC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.