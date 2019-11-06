Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter.

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.32. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $10.40.

In related news, CFO Steven M. Gaven bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $40,014.00. Also, Director Bryant R. Riley bought 15,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 70,416 shares of company stock worth $284,568 and have sold 1,516,762 shares worth $5,622,457. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. Its Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

