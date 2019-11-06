B. Riley Increases Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Price Target to $29.00

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its price objective increased by analysts at B. Riley from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.85% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

BLDR has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens raised shares of Builders FirstSource from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.90.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $23.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.00.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 38.96%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO M Chad Crow sold 87,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,757,522.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,949,121.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 4,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $87,425.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,539.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth $32,931,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 5,299.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,126,000 after buying an additional 1,698,775 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 235.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,805,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,438,000 after buying an additional 1,266,829 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 8.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,238,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,477,000 after buying an additional 828,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 84.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,768,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,822,000 after buying an additional 807,400 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

