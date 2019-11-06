B. Riley Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for Fidus Investment in a report released on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.48. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Raymond James downgraded Fidus Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, National Securities began coverage on Fidus Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

NASDAQ FDUS opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.45. Fidus Investment has a 12 month low of $11.48 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 69,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 7,985 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 42,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 7,279 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $642,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 29.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fidus Investment news, insider Shelby E. Sherard acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.32 per share, with a total value of $44,392.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,507.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

