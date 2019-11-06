B. Riley Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Vista Outdoor in a report released on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VSTO. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $385.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.31. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $459.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.41 million. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Metz bought 33,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $150,435.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Miguel A. Lopez bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.81 per share, with a total value of $48,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 720,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after buying an additional 16,902 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $748,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 49,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 255,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 21,894 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 289,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 144,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

