Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Trading 4.9% Higher

Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS)’s stock price shot up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.35 and last traded at $21.89, 10,074 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 186,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.87.
Several brokerages recently commented on ACLS. BidaskClub upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Craig Hallum upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Northland Securities set a $15.00 target price on Axcelis Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.
The firm has a market capitalization of $674.77 million, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 5.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average of $16.82.
In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $45,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 111,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.
About Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS)
Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.
