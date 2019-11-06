Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Trading 4.9% Higher

Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS)’s stock price shot up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.35 and last traded at $21.89, 10,074 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 186,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.87.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACLS. BidaskClub upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Craig Hallum upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Northland Securities set a $15.00 target price on Axcelis Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $674.77 million, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 5.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average of $16.82.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company’s revenue was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies Inc will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $45,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 111,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

