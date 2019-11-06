Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Posts Earnings Results

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Avalara had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AVLR traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.30. 2,095,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,593. Avalara has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $94.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.54 and a 200-day moving average of $74.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.94 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVLR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Avalara in a report on Wednesday. Finally, First Analysis began coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, July 26th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.96.

In other Avalara news, Director Edward A. Gilhuly sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $21,452,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Chelsea R. Stoner sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.89, for a total transaction of $531,230.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 905,521 shares of company stock valued at $76,660,837. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

