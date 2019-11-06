AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,558 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $33,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZO. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in AutoZone by 157.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,780,000 after acquiring an additional 396,216 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in AutoZone by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 433,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,624,000 after acquiring an additional 260,171 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 614.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 195,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,593,000 after acquiring an additional 167,873 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in AutoZone by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 261,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,776,000 after acquiring an additional 150,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,063,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,859,000 after acquiring an additional 146,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,077.04, for a total value of $538,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,961,923.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZO. Raymond James began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,250.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,183.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,091.00 to $1,097.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective (up from $1,100.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,136.00.

NYSE AZO traded up $10.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,161.48. The company had a trading volume of 160,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,200. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $771.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,186.60. The company has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,109.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1,093.90.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $22.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.80 by $0.79. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 98.67% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $18.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 65.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

