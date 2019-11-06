Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Gap Down to $77.50

Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $76.84, but opened at $77.50. Autohome shares last traded at $72.22, with a volume of 141,908 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CICC Research lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.10 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autohome has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.51.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.56 and its 200 day moving average is $89.48. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The information services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.01 million. Autohome had a net margin of 39.33% and a return on equity of 29.47%. Autohome’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autohome Inc will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Autohome by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,969 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC purchased a new position in Autohome during the second quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Autohome during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,718,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Autohome during the second quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in Autohome by 9.0% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 54.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

