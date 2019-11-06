AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 1,723.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,051,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,543,169,000 after purchasing an additional 43,525,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,398,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,879,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AT&T by 11.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,058,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931,167 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in AT&T by 18.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,020,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,060,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292,231 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $81,364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on T. Oppenheimer set a $41.00 price objective on AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.90.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $39.17 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $39.50. The firm has a market cap of $286.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.34.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

