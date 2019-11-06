Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $561,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

VAW opened at $130.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $103.54 and a 12-month high of $131.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.74 and a 200-day moving average of $124.66.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.