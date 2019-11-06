Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 438 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,964 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Credicorp by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in Credicorp by 146.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC bought a new stake in Credicorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. 65.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Credicorp alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised Credicorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. HSBC upgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.00.

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $212.54 on Wednesday. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $199.83 and a twelve month high of $252.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.14. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The bank reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.45). Credicorp had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $971.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 16.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $8.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Credicorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.79%.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.