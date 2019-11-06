Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,664 Shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 55.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 224,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,753,000 after buying an additional 80,045 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Xerox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Xerox by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Xerox by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 94,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 14,846 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Xerox by 222.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 294,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 202,882 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xerox alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday. ValuEngine downgraded Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Xerox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Xerox from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Shares of XRX opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.57 and its 200 day moving average is $31.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.79. Xerox Corp has a 12-month low of $18.58 and a 12-month high of $36.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Xerox Corp will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

In other Xerox news, EVP Herve Tessler sold 32,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $1,005,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,520.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.