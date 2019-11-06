Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORAN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Orange by 8.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,412,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,367,000 after purchasing an additional 355,040 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Orange by 18.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,013,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,939,000 after purchasing an additional 155,940 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Orange by 5.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,783,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,750,000 after purchasing an additional 154,848 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Orange by 11.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,269,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,962,000 after purchasing an additional 127,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Orange by 70.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 261,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 108,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Orange stock opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. Orange SA has a 12 month low of $14.57 and a 12 month high of $17.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.46. The company has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.38.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Orange from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orange presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

