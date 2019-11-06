Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 14,045.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,395 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 58.2% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 76,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,049,000 after purchasing an additional 28,226 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Intuit by 123.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 46,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,209,000 after buying an additional 25,797 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 6.3% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 49,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,919,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 35.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Intuit in the second quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other Intuit news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 39,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $680,666.35. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 133,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.53, for a total transaction of $37,137,240.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,279 shares of company stock valued at $68,553,645 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Argus set a $325.00 price target on shares of Intuit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuit has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.21.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $253.16 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.61 and a fifty-two week high of $295.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.81. The company has a market capitalization of $66.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. Intuit had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 43.86%. The business had revenue of $994.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.99%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.