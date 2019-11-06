Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.83

Shares of Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.83 and last traded at $36.66, with a volume of 36328 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Atkore International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.78.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 82.84% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $493.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atkore International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,974,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Atkore International Group by 414.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 921,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,827,000 after buying an additional 742,044 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atkore International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,773,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Atkore International Group by 320.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 745,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,288,000 after buying an additional 568,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Atkore International Group by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,184,000 after buying an additional 426,128 shares in the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR)

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

