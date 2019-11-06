ATC Coin Price Up 4.2% Over Last Week (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 6th. One ATC Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC and Instant Bitex. ATC Coin has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $7,362.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.17 or 0.00684782 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010507 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00010949 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001143 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000299 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 369,649,072 coins. The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

ATC Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

