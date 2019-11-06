Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Trading Down 5.3%

Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) shares fell 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.80 and last traded at $16.10, 510,937 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 43% from the average session volume of 356,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.01.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASMB. Robert W. Baird set a $74.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Assembly Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a current ratio of 9.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.58.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 622.25% and a negative return on equity of 46.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences Inc will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 2,084.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,776,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 16,941.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

