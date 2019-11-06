ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €220.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

ASML (EPA:ASML) received a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €280.00 ($325.58) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €208.00 ($241.86) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €270.00 ($313.95) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €215.00 ($250.00) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €240.77 ($279.96).

