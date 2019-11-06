Asiamet Resources (LON:ARS) Trading Down 2.6%

Asiamet Resources Ltd (LON:ARS) shares dropped 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.77 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.80 ($0.04), approximately 1,103,548 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 2,270,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.88 ($0.04).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4.52. The company has a market cap of $25.84 million and a P/E ratio of -3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58.

In other news, insider Tony Manini acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($7,840.06).

Asiamet Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Indonesia. Its principal properties include the BKM copper and BKZ polymetallic projects located in Kalimantan, Indonesia, as well as a copper-gold porphyry deposit located on the island of Sumatra, Indonesia.

