Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) Shares Down 15.2%

Shares of Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA) were down 15.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.39, approximately 1,802,542 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 3,673,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Ascena Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.64.

Get Ascena Retail Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $76.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86.

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ascena Retail Group had a negative net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASNA. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 205,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 43,705 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascena Retail Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,980,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 95,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Ascena Retail Group in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Ascena Retail Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASNA)

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Ascena Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascena Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.