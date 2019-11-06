Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) PT Raised to $84.00

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) had its price target raised by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from $70.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America set a $70.00 price objective on Arrow Electronics and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 target price on Arrow Electronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.86.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Shares of ARW stock opened at $82.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.96. Arrow Electronics has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $86.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.19. Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 13.21% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 57,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $3,963,468.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,966.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total value of $217,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,455.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 199.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 92.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 21.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.