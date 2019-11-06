ARP Americas LP Takes $435,000 Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC)

ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VAC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $546,000. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $148.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.17.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 3,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $397,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,256,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $105,986.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,561.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,084 shares of company stock worth $1,109,736. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:VAC opened at $115.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.83. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $117.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.70.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.07). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

