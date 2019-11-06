ARP Americas LP Sells 41,800 Shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

ARP Americas LP reduced its position in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 78.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 41,800 shares during the quarter. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 235.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 22.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark Edward Seaton sold 8,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $499,713.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $61.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.79. First American Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $62.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.20. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Corp will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

FAF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $68.00 price target on shares of First American Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Compass Point set a $60.00 target price on shares of First American Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $68.00 target price on shares of First American Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

