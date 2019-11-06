ARP Americas LP Raises Stock Holdings in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

ARP Americas LP boosted its stake in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 392.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in L Brands were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in L Brands by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,944,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $520,550,000 after purchasing an additional 970,548 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in L Brands by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,029,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,270,000 after purchasing an additional 13,038 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in L Brands by 31.2% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,962,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,198 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in L Brands by 117.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,401,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,700 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in L Brands by 17.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,483,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,822,000 after purchasing an additional 377,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

LB stock opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.86. L Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.77.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. L Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 74.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L Brands Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LB. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of L Brands in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of L Brands from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of L Brands in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. L Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.95.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

