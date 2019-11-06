ARP Americas LP Has $594,000 Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

ARP Americas LP cut its holdings in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Metlife were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Metlife during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Motco lifted its holdings in Metlife by 160.6% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Metlife during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Metlife during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Metlife by 2,474.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MET. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Metlife from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Metlife from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Metlife from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.51.

Shares of Metlife stock opened at $48.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.45 and its 200-day moving average is $47.33. Metlife Inc has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $51.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $16.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.37 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.65%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

