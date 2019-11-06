ARP Americas LP Has $523,000 Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

ARP Americas LP lessened its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 46.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in BCE were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of BCE by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BCE opened at $47.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.19 and its 200 day moving average is $46.45. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $49.58.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 18.75%. BCE’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of BCE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of BCE in a report on Monday, September 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of BCE from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Desjardins cut shares of BCE to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BCE from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

