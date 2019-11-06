ARP Americas LP Acquires Shares of 48,200 Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)

ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 9,014 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 74,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 228,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 98,683 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 141,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Union Gaming Research raised Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Penn National Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Saul Reibstein acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $51,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

PENN stock opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.90 and its 200-day moving average is $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.71. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $26.45.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

