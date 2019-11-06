Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

AFI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura cut their price objective on Armstrong Flooring from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $9.00 price objective on Armstrong Flooring and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Armstrong Flooring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 101.0% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 138,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 69,386 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 8.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the third quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 37.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 80,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 40,855.4% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 109,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Armstrong Flooring stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $3.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,624. The company has a market capitalization of $136.50 million, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 2.21. Armstrong Flooring has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $16.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $165.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.50 million. Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Armstrong Flooring will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong Flooring

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products for use primarily in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

