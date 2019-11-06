Ark (ARK) Market Capitalization Achieves $25.55 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptomate, Bittrex, Livecoin and COSS. Ark has a total market capitalization of $25.55 million and $1.10 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00038489 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000931 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 145,108,772 coins and its circulating supply is 115,794,510 coins. The official message board for Ark is forum.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official website is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Cryptomate, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, COSS, Cryptopia, Binance, OKEx, Upbit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

