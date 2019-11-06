Argo Group (LON:ARGO) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Argo Group Ltd (LON:ARGO)’s stock price rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 25 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 25 ($0.33), approximately 14,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 9,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.50 ($0.31).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 22.17. The company has a market cap of $9.43 million and a P/E ratio of 12.74.

Argo Group Company Profile (LON:ARGO)

Argo Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment management business. It invests in inter alia, fixed income securities, special situations, local currencies and interest rate strategies, private equity, real estate, quoted equities, high yield corporate debt, and distressed debt.

