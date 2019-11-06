Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS.

Ardmore Shipping stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.91. The stock had a trading volume of 14,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,328. The stock has a market cap of $272.41 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.25. Ardmore Shipping has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.29.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping to an “add” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

