Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Fearnley Fonds

Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ASC. ValuEngine downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Peel Hunt upgraded Ardmore Shipping to an add rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.33.

NYSE ASC traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.88. 312,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,465. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Ardmore Shipping has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $272.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.25.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Ardmore Shipping’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASC. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $652,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 223.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 70,939 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 200,280 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 47,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 2,160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 82,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 78,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

