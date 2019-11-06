ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) PT Raised to $15.50 at Raymond James

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $14.50 to $15.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.75. 3,293,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 15.10 and a current ratio of 15.10. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average of $12.79. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $14.32.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.73 million. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 44.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH news, insider Hall Anthony 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. Also, Director William C. Green purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.83 per share, with a total value of $256,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,829.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the second quarter worth $56,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 256.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the third quarter worth $141,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the second quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the third quarter worth $153,000. 48.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

