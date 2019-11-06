Aragon Reaches Market Capitalization of $23.70 Million (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 6th. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $23.70 million and $24,670.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aragon has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Aragon token can currently be bought for $0.78 or 0.00008370 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui, HitBTC, Bittrex and GOPAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010741 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00221540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.70 or 0.01482586 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000842 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00029160 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00118224 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon launched on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,275,047 tokens. The official website for Aragon is aragon.one . The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.one . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Liqui, Bittrex, HitBTC, AirSwap, GOPAX, IDEX and Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

