Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,616 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 42,875 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 17,597 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.80. 427,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,982,192. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.79 and a 1 year high of $57.29. The company has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.75.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.88%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMAT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.23.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve G. Ghanayem sold 25,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $1,340,891.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,945 shares of company stock valued at $2,776,105. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

