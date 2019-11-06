ANZ (ANZBY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 8th

ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.377 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANZBY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.89. The company had a trading volume of 57,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,307. The stock has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.95. ANZ has a 52-week low of $15.98 and a 52-week high of $20.08.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ANZ in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut ANZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ANZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services. The company's Australia division offers retail products and services to consumers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, and third party brokers, as well as self-service channels, such as Internet banking, phone banking, ATMs, Website, and digital banking; and banking products and financial services, including asset financing to medium to large commercial customers, agribusiness customers, small business owners, high net worth individuals, and family groups.

