Antofagasta’s (ANTO) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ANTO. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 925 ($12.09) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 830 ($10.85) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Antofagasta presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 881.92 ($11.52).

Shares of Antofagasta stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 933 ($12.19). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,655,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,000. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 878.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 875.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion and a PE ratio of 14.11. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of GBX 727.60 ($9.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,026 ($13.41). The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

