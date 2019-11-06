Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Posts Earnings Results

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Antares Pharma had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $34.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.36 million.

Shares of ATRS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.75. 228,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,224. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.16. Antares Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $3.96. The company has a market cap of $554.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.25 and a beta of 0.80.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.04.

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

