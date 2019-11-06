ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.87-2.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $454.1-479.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $466.51 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $186.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Sunday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ANSYS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ANSYS from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $223.10.

Shares of ANSS stock traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $218.73. The stock had a trading volume of 483,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $219.90 and its 200-day moving average is $205.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. ANSYS has a 52-week low of $136.80 and a 52-week high of $229.20.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $370.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.31 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ANSYS will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Janet Lee sold 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.26, for a total value of $252,715.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

