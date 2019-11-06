ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.87-2.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $454.1-479.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $466.51 million.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $186.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Sunday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ANSYS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ANSYS from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $223.10.
Shares of ANSS stock traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $218.73. The stock had a trading volume of 483,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $219.90 and its 200-day moving average is $205.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. ANSYS has a 52-week low of $136.80 and a 52-week high of $229.20.
In other news, VP Janet Lee sold 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.26, for a total value of $252,715.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
ANSYS Company Profile
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
