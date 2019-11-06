ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Shares Purchased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $4,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 6.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,703,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,549,000 after purchasing an additional 100,503 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 8.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 654,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 7,708.7% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 23,897 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.39. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $10.51.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $152.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.05 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 188.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NLY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group cut shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.07.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

