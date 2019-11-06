Analysts Set Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) PT at $59.25

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TCBI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

TCBI traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.35. The stock had a trading volume of 305,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,001. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.86. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $47.86 and a twelve month high of $66.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.19.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $272.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.12 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 12.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steve Rosenberg sold 1,997 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $110,793.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,194,000 after buying an additional 150,001 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 15.0% during the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 57,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

