Analysts Set Expectations for LyondellBasell Industries NV’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LyondellBasell Industries in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $10.01 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.54.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $97.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $68.61 and a twelve month high of $98.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.56.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel bought 7,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $498,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc bought 764,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.61 per share, with a total value of $57,039,419.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 773,107 shares of company stock valued at $57,638,240 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Boothe Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,865,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.7% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 17.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 138,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,933,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 674.8% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 10,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $16,645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

