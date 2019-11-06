Analysts Set Expectations for Cigna Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Cigna in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now expects that the health services provider will earn $16.95 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $16.80.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cigna from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective (up from $203.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens set a $225.00 price objective on Cigna and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.19.

Cigna stock opened at $181.85 on Tuesday. Cigna has a twelve month low of $141.95 and a twelve month high of $226.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.72.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.17. Cigna had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cigna during the second quarter worth $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the second quarter worth $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the third quarter worth $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Cigna by 258.6% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David Cordani acquired 32,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $155.17 per share, with a total value of $5,044,421.53. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.