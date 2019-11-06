Analysts Set Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) Price Target at $20.25

Shares of Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.10.
Several research firms have commented on EC. Citigroup downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.80 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. HSBC upgraded Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $20.50 in a report on Thursday, September 12th.
EC traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.71. 480,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,493. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.64. The firm has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.61. Ecopetrol has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.36.
Ecopetrol Company Profile
Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.
