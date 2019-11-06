Analysts Set DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) PT at $7.42

DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.13.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHT. ValuEngine lowered DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of DHT in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 581.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,546 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 187,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHT traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.30. 2,181,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,065. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.98. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. DHT has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $7.99.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.16 million. DHT had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DHT will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. DHT’s payout ratio is currently -32.00%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

