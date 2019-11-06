Analysts Offer Predictions for Basic Energy Services Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BAS)

Basic Energy Services Inc (NYSE:BAS) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Basic Energy Services in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Daniel forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Basic Energy Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.90) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Basic Energy Services in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Basic Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Basic Energy Services in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Basic Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Basic Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

Shares of BAS stock opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. Basic Energy Services has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $8.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27). Basic Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 63.44% and a negative net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $178.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.70 million.

In other news, Director Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 53,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $70,618.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,183,164 shares of company stock worth $1,013,627 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Basic Energy Services by 23.8% in the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,992,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 382,729 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Basic Energy Services by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,496,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 442,189 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Basic Energy Services by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,169,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 538,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Basic Energy Services by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 290,519 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Basic Energy Services by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 350,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 99,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Basic Energy Services Company Profile

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. The company operates through Completion and Remedial Services, Well Servicing, Water Logistics, and Contract Drilling segments. The Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs; and cased-hole wireline services.

