Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sensata Technologies Holding PLC’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sensata Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Saturday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $53.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cross Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.48.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $53.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.14. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $40.78 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $849.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,302,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at $13,875,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 18.0% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,424,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,822,000 after acquiring an additional 217,835 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 23.2% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 993,341 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,674,000 after acquiring an additional 186,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at $7,291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles Peffer sold 14,800 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $756,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 2,666 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $119,196.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,955 shares of company stock worth $2,686,869. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

